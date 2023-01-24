The Global Fast Food Market is forecast to grow by $123.43 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fast Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300873/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fast food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online presence of fast-food vendors, changing consumer preferences, and growing demand for fast-casual food.



The fast food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-vegetarian fast food

• Vegetarian fast food



By Service Type

• Eat-in

• Take away

• Home delivery

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of fast-food outlets as one of the prime reasons driving the fast food market growth during the next few years. Also, fluctuating prices of raw materials and increasing demand for gluten-free fast foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fast food market covers the following areas:

• Fast food market sizing

• Fast food market forecast

• Fast food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast food market vendors that include American Dairy Queen Corp., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Dominos Pizza Inc., Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jack in the Box Inc., Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC, McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Penn Station Inc., Pita Pit Ltd., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., The Subway Group, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. Also, the fast food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________