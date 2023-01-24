Menstrual Cup Market is projected to Reach US$ 1,557.8 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Farmington, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Menstrual Cup Market was valued at USD 835.6 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,557.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030. A menstrual cup is an item of female hygiene. It is inserted into the vagina during a woman's period. This prevents menstrual fluid from transferring to her clothing. It is a little cup with a bell-shaped stem. It comes in various sizes and suits ladies of all ages in various ways. The majority of a menstrual cup is composed of medical-grade flexible silicone, which is safe for usage. Some menstrual cups are also produced from latex and thermoplastic elastomers. These cups capture the blood flow without altering the pH or bacterial balance of the vagina.

Over 45 billion items, such as tampons, pads, and applicators, are discarded each year in the United States alone. In one single day in 2015, the Ocean Conservancy was able to gather 27,938 used tampons from beaches all across the world. Additionally, around 90 percent of the packaging for pads is composed of a non-recyclable form of plastic. Because more people are looking for methods of menstrual that are less harmful to the natural world, the use of reusable menstrual cups is expected to increase during the period covered by the projections.

Menstrual Cup Market Recent Developments:

In 2022, Laiqa launched the 'Period Cup', a menstrual cup that can be reused during a hazel-free period. This launch is considered a step forward in menstrual hygiene and wellness. The menstrual cup is eco-friendly and does not use chemicals, giving you the freedom to use it with confidence.

Menstrual Cup Market Segmentation Analysis:

Silicone, thermoplastic, isomer, rubber, and latex all make up distinct segments of the worldwide menstrual cup market. In 2021, silicon had a significant market share because consumers desired more safe, more durable, and allergy-free products. However, thermoplastic demand is anticipated to increase the most during the projection period. This is because thermoplastic is recyclable and easy to deal with.

Based on how the cups are sold, the worldwide menstrual cup market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, internet pharmacies, and others. In 2021, online pharmacies comprised a significant portion of the industry. Numerous individuals utilize these online shopping sites because they provide a vast selection of feminine hygiene goods. However, the category of retail pharmacies is expanding positively because women purchase a significant amount of hygiene items there.

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Outlook:

The North American market for menstrual cups is projected to remain the largest in the globe for the foreseeable future. The expansion of the North American market is primarily driven by the increasing number of women and the demand for more environmentally friendly products. More over fifty percent of American women are between the ages of 12 and 50. 70% of these women utilise tampons. In addition, women in North America have a substantial amount of discretionary income and are well-informed about the advantages of menstrual cups. These two variables contribute to market expansion.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.3% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 835.6 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1,557.8 Million By Material Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, Latex By Usability Reusable, Disposable By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others By Companies Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc, Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup), Lena Cup LLC, Silky Cup, Chemco Group, Mooncup Ltd, The Flex Company, Me Luna Gmbh, Soch Green, Procter and Gamble, The Keeper, Inc. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Menstrual Cup Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The market for menstrual cups is expanding as a result of increased healthcare investment, which is also improving its infrastructure. Several government organizations wish to improve the infrastructure of healthcare by allocating more funds, which will have an impact on market expansion. In addition, the menstrual cup market will expand as more individuals become aware of its advantages over sanitary pads and tampons. Increasing discretionary spending and lifestyle shifts brought on by rapid modernization will accelerate market growth.

Market Restraints

During the time covered by the prediction, the high cost of menstrual cups and the factories that produce them would restrict the market's growth pace. Inadequate healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped nations and stringent regulations will be obstacles to the market for menstrual cups. During the projection period, the expansion of the market will also be hampered by a lack of information among consumers and poor reimbursement policies.

Market Opportunity:

The expansion of the market is spurred by the expansion of government initiatives. This will positively impact the market for menstrual cups. In recent years, the government has significantly increased spending on menstrual products. The government is aiming to ensure that women have access to menstrual products that are safe and secure.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc, Fleurcup, INTIMINA, Jaguara s.r.o. (LadyCup), Lena Cup LLC, Silky Cup, Chemco Group, Mooncup Ltd, The Flex Company, Me Luna Gmbh, Soch Green, Procter and Gamble, and The Keeper, Inc., among others.

By Material

Silicone

Thermoplastic Isomer

Rubber

Latex

By Size

Small

Large

By Usability

Reusable

Disposable

By Shape

Round

Hollow

Pointy

Flat

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

