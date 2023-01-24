The Global Electric Vehicle Market is forecast to grow by 25927.15 th units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.45% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251456/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the electric vehicle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing government support.



The electric vehicle market is segmented as below:

By Type

• BEV

• PHEV



By Charging

• Normal charging

• Supercharging



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advances in EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle market growth during the next few years. Also, charging stations powered through renewable energy and the availability of new mobility modes will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle market sizing

• Electric vehicle market forecast

• Electric vehicle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle market vendors that include Aspark Co. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Canoo Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Hero Ecotech Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive Inc., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Also, the electric vehicle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________