Global Industrial Protective Clothing Market Share Projected to Cross USD 33.60 Billion By 2030, at CAGR of 6.7%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Protective Clothing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Heat & Flame Protection, Chemical Defending Protective Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, Others); By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global industrial protective clothing market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 33.60 Billion By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 18.87 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030”

What is Industrial Protective Clothing? How Big is Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size & Share?

Overview

Industrial protective clothing is tools and accessories worn by onsite workers to get extra protection against health and safety accidents. An employee working across sectors such as mining and tunneling, offshore oil and gas, renewable energy, construction, and steel manufacturing are required to wear protective clothing equipment to protect themselves from physical, mechanical, electrical, and other workplace hazards. Materials like laminated polyesters, laminated polyesters, aramid, polyolefin, and others are used to make these gears.

The most common industrial protective equipment are helmets, respirators, dusk masks, safety gloves, eyewear, hardhats, ear protection, face shields, safety gloves, welding gloves, goggles, fall arrest systems, welding jackets, footwear, and clothing. The industrial protective clothing market size is expected to attain a high growth during the forecast period due to the increasing understanding of the necessity of preventing deadly workplace accidents.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-protective-clothing-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data, and forecast

The value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions

Data on significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

Value chain analysis with price analysis and forecast

Current market trends, application solutions, and market landscapes may be useful to organizations in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Lakeland Industries Inc.

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Benette Safety wear

Ansell Ltd

TEIJIN LIMITED

Australian Defense Apparel

Workwear Outfitters LLC

DuPont

TenCate Protective

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-protective-clothing-market/request-for-sample

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing concerns over workers’ safety are likely to drive the market growth

The increasing concern of both employers and employees about workplace safety is anticipated to push the industrial protective clothing market growth. Strong guidelines imposed by government worldwide to wear industrial protective clothing in order to curb the risk of infection is estimated to positively influence market growth. Also, rising awareness about the safety of workers, along with increasing growth in developing nations, is predicted to propel industry expansion. Extended onshore and offshore drilling operations and a rise in shale gas production in the United States are predicted to boost the demand for industrial protective apparel. Other factors fueling the market growth include the rapidly growing working population, rising industrialization, expanding infrastructural developments, and urbanization in emerging nations.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19321

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Growing requirement for lightweight and versatile equipment to push the market growth

A surge in investment by major market players in product development and the increasing requirement for lightweight and versatile equipment is expected to flourish the market growth.

Increasing updates in government initiatives to make the country more energy independent is likely to positively influence the industrial protective clothing industry expansion.

The existence of regulating companies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), along with the introduction of severe labor rules, is expected to boost market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Chemical-defending protective clothing held the largest industrial protective clothing market share in 2021

Based on product, the chemical defending protective clothing category witnessed the highest revenue share. Chemical protecting clothing equipment protects workers from exposure to or contact with chemicals. These shields are majorly used across industries like oil, gas, chemical, and healthcare. Long-lasting industrial protective cloth is utilized in large enterprises where workers undergo harsh conditions such as radiation, pressure, and high temperatures. The surge in demand for durable industrial protective cloth to enhance labor safety is estimated to drive the segment growth throughout the forecast period.

The manufacturing segment is anticipated register a significant growth

By end-use industrial protective clothing market segmentation, the manufacturing category is predicted to grow at a significant rate. The expanding labor force has led to an increase in the deployment of new factories and plants, which is projected to accelerate the market growth during the study period. In addition, the rising workforce and rising demand for products is fueling the segment growth. Further, the healthcare segment led the market with the increased utilization of medical services worldwide due to the adoption of novel procedures and the creation of cutting-edge products.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-protective-clothing-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Industrial Protective Clothing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 33.60 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 20.05 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.7% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, Lakeland Industries, Inc., PBI Performance Products, Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Benette Safety wear, Ansell Ltd, TEIJIN LIMITED, Australian Defense Apparel, Workwear Outfitters, LLC, DuPont, TenCate Protective. Segments Covered By Product, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is anticipated to show significant growth

In terms of geography, the industrial protective clothing market in North America is likely to progress at a significant rate. This growth can be attributed to a surge in the utilization of industrial protective clothing in the region because of the rise in the use of flame-retardant clothing in the chemicals, oil & gas, metals, and pulp & paper industries.

Moreover, the market demand in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow during the foreseen period due to the growing demand for high utility, high durability, and mechanical wear resistance. Also, factors such as the growing construction sector, which includes the construction of flats, buildings, ports, and hotels, are predicted to positively influence the regional growth of the industrial protective clothing market.

Browse the Detail Report “Industrial Protective Clothing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Heat & Flame Protection, Chemical Defending Protective Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, Others); By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-protective-clothing-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Honeywell International Inc. launched a production line for N95 face masks in India. The new manufacturing facility will focus on providing automation solutions, field instruments, and testing and manufacturing tools for the process industries.

The Report Responds to The Following Key Questions

What will be the market size and growth rate by the conclusion of the forecast period?

What are the major trends in the market that are influencing its growth?

Who are the key players in this market?

Which are the key areas of applications and product types that may expect a huge demand during the forecast period?

What are the main findings of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the major companies in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the industrial protective clothing market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Heat & Flame Protection

Chemical Defending Protective Clothing

Mechanical Protective Clothing

Others

By End-use Outlook

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Mold Release Agents Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mold-release-agents-market

Chemical Injection Skids Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/chemical-injection-skids-market

Biorational Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/biorational-market

Clamshell Packaging Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/clamshell-packaging-market

Squalene Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/squalene-market

Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-temperature-powder-coatings-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com