Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Dabur India, Emami, Himalaya Wellness, Procter & Gamble & More

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptogens Market By Source, By End Use, By Application, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The adaptogens market size was valued at $10,320.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $20,328.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Adaptogens are available in many forms such as adaptogen teas and the pre mixed powder consisting of adaptogens that can be consumed with food & in the form of capsules. Among all these forms, premix powder of adaptogen has a major market share due to its ability to be consumed with food as well as by mixing in liquid such as water.



A major factor that drives the growth of the adaptogens market is a rise in amount of stress among consumers across the globe. In the study of American Institute of Stress, it was founded that about 73% people have stress, which impacts their mental health where as 48% of the people have trouble in sleeping due to stress.



According to the reports of global organization of stress, it was founded that almost 75% of the people experience moderate to high level of stress in the recent years. And to cure such kind of stress, adaptogen are prone to be a novel pharmaceutical solution to it. In addition, rise in demand for adaptogen from beverage industry and healthy food consumers, as adaptogen is available in powder form which help to reduce anxiety and increase mental stability.

Based on application, the adaptogen market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary & sports supplements, cosmetics, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals. Among all the segments food and beverages are holding the largest market share because the usage of adaptogen in meals and in the form of beverages such as tea as a supplement.



Asia-Pacific has a large share for the global adaptogen market. The growth is owing to the fact that the adaptogens are broadly used in ayurveda, which is widely practiced in India and ultimately results in substantial market growth in India. Other Asian countries such as South Korea and China are among the biggest users of adaptogens in traditional medicine.

Moreover, rise in the demand from emerging economies and the increase in usage of adaptogens in food & beverage and dietary & sports supplements are going to create new opportunities for the adaptogen market manufacturers in the upcoming future. However rise in the cost of research and development activities acts as a major factor as a restraint and is expected to be a further challenge for the adaptogen market in the upcoming future.



The Adaptogens market is segmented on the basis of source, end use, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is classified into ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holy basil, rhodiola roseas, schisandra, adaptogenic mushrooms, and others. Depending on end use, it is classified into powder, capsules, teas & beverages, and others.

On the basis of application, it is classified into food & beverages, dietary & sports supplements, cosmetics, animal feed, and pharmaceutical. By distribution channel, the market is classified into business to business, and business to consumer.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $10320.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20328.6 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adaptogens market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing adaptogens market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the adaptogens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global adaptogens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Players

Dabur India Ltd

Emami Limited

kairali ayurvedic group

Himalaya Wellness

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd

Unilever

ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE)

Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.)

PLT Health Solutions

INDENA S.P.A

Key Findings of the Study

On the basis of source, the ashwagandha segment dominated the Adaptogens Marketin the year 2021.

On the basis of end use, the capsules segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, dietary and sports supplements segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the business to business is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global adaptogens market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: ADAPTOGENS MARKET, BY SOURCE



CHAPTER 5: ADAPTOGENS MARKET, BY END USE



CHAPTER 6: ADAPTOGENS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: ADAPTOGENS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



CHAPTER 8: ADAPTOGENS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4mw0i-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment