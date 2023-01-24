The Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $67.19 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176106/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pea protein processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health and nutritional benefits provided by pea protein, the use of pea protein as an ingredient in various food products, and the rising prices of conventional protein sources.



The pea protein processing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Method

• Wet fractionation

• Dry fractionation



By Application

• Food

• Healthcare products

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansions of pea protein processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the pea protein processing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, rising vendor focus on reducing energy and power consumption and growing preference for veganism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pea protein processing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Pea protein processing equipment market sizing

• Pea protein processing equipment market forecast

• Pea protein processing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pea protein processing equipment market vendors that include AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Alvan Blanch Development Co., Andritz AG, Buhler AG, Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Flottweg SE, GEA Group AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Hosokawa Micron Corp., JK Machinery Sro, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jwala Techno Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Pollak Sala Sro, Prater Industries Inc., ProEx Food LLC, Satake Corp., SiccaDania AS, Sturtevant Inc., and Zanichelli Meccanica Spa. Also, the pea protein processing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

