Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth US$ 13.7 Bn and Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% From (2022-2032) - Persistence Market Research Report

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market revenues was estimated at US$ 7.1 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 13.7 Bn.



Request For Free Sample Report of “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33199

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare lung condition that often influences young people. The enormous number of kids with untreated PAH presents critical market development prospects and is supposed to energize the utilization of pulmonary arterial hypertension medications. As per the American Lung Association, around 500 to 1,000 new PAH patients are diagnosed in the United States every year.

Notwithstanding, the medicines' unfriendly impacts might adversely affect the market's development. Vasodilators are usually furnished to individuals with PAH to unblock impeded or confined blood veins. Vasodilators produce an array of adverse results, including tachycardia, edema, heart palpitations, and chest torment, and that is only the tip of the iceberg, as indicated by studies. Moreover, PAH drugs used to treat hypertension and enlarge blood supply routes should give sensible proof of their security and adequacy. Before these drugs are marketed, they need to be approved by the FDA.

Companies

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33199

Growing Geriatric Population to Catalyze demand for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

In emerging nations, the increasing geriatric population positively affects the pulmonary arterial hypertension market. As per a United Nations projection, the world's maturing populace would number approximately 727 million individuals matured 65 and more in 2020. This number is supposed to be twofold in the following twenty years, coming to 1.5 billion by 2050.

As indicated by the United Nations Population Fund and HelpAge India, India's old populace would reach 173 million by 2026. Because of the significant extent of the populace that is maturing, the pervasiveness of PAH in the more seasoned populace is expected to ascend soon. One of the non-modifiable variables that increase the risk of PAH is growing age. Besides, because of diastolic brokenness and age-related blood vessel solidifying, the older population base is powerless to this infirmity, which adds to the business need.

Competitive Analysis

United Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, Viatris, and Bayer are among the few businesses that account for a significant share in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market, owing to their patents. However, as patents expire, more pharmaceutical companies are expected to enter the PAH market. Market players are involved in deploying various strategic initiatives to increase their market share. This includes product R&D and launches, distribution network expansion, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Some of the recent developments of key Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension providers are as follows:

In July 2021, Uptravi, received FDA endorsement for intravenous use in Pulmonary Arterial hypertension patients.

In April 2021, Zydus Healthcare Limited, received FDA clearance to commercialize a generic version of Opsumit Macitentan Tablets.

In Nov 2020, Mylan N.V. merged with Pfizer Inc.’s Upjohn business to form Viatris Inc. Viatris offers a robust portfolio of biosimilars, branded and complex generics, over-the-counter products, including the PAH drug Revatio.





Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33199

Market Segments Covered in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis

By Drug Class

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

By Type

Branded

Generics

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

Inhalational





By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Check out more Premium studies published by Persistence Market Research

About Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com