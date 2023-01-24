CNL and TRIUMF to Collaborate on Nuclear Science & Technology

English French

Canada’s national nuclear laboratories and particle accelerator centre sign MOU to pursue collaborative research and share scientific and technical resources

CHALK RIVER, Ontario and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and TRIUMF, Canada’s particle accelerator centre, are pleased to announce that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore and pursue collaboration opportunities in nuclear and materials science and technology. Designed to foster closer ties between two of Canada’s leading nuclear research organizations and leverage their complementary capabilities, the new agreement identifies areas of cooperation that includes the delivery of joint research projects and the sharing of scientific information and equipment.

The work will focus on topics that are of mutual interest to both organizations, including health sciences; materials sciences and radiation; analytical and imaging technologies; the processing and management of highly radioactive components; cyber security; and accelerator, particle detection, and reactor technologies. This agreement is an opportunity to accelerate key areas of research and innovation, better utilize CNL and TRIUMF’s respective resources to accomplish shared goals, and continue leveraging national science infrastructure for the benefit of Canadians.

“CNL and TRIUMF have worked together constructively in the past to pursue joint research, and we see this agreement as an opportunity to really grow this relationship into the future,” commented Dr. Jeff Griffin, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “As Canada’s national nuclear laboratory, we see ourselves as a national asset that can be leveraged to help enable knowledge mobilization, spur innovation and the development of intellectual property, and advance solutions to address both national and industry challenges. That is the spirit behind this agreement with TRIUMF, and we look forward to exploring the many ways that we can work together to help achieve this mission.”

“This agreement bolsters the long-standing relationship between TRIUMF and CNL, and opens new and exciting opportunities for synergy in the Canadian nuclear science landscape,” said TRIUMF Director Dr. Nigel Smith. “This will serve to enhance Canada’s global science leadership on a number of fronts, from making advances in accelerator science and nuclear research to training the next generation of scientific leaders and fortifying Canada’s strategic advantage in the development and production of critical life-saving medical isotopes.”

As Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians. This work includes supporting the safe and reliable operation of Canada’s nuclear fleet, and addressing Government of Canada priorities in clean energy, public health, environmental stewardship, and national security. Many of CNL’s missions directly intersect with those of TRIUMF, which conducts advanced research to address fundamental and applied problems in particle and nuclear physics, and which operates the world’s largest cyclotron and the world’s most powerful superconducting linear accelerator for rare isotope production.

Both organizations recognize the important public role that they serve in the cultivation of scientific knowledge, the development of highly qualified personnel, the commercialization of nuclear science and technology, and the broader contribution to a healthier and more prosperous society. While the agreement identifies key topics of interest, CNL and TRIUMF view these focus areas as a starting point to their collaboration, and believe that there are many other areas that the organizations can explore as they begin to work more closely with one another. And in addition to more conventional partnership activities, such as research projects and information-sharing, the parties also are considering more unique opportunities to work together, including the co-hosting of seminars and workshops, or the exchange of researchers and other personnel.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of AECL, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

About TRIUMF

Established in 1968 in Vancouver, TRIUMF is Canada’s particle accelerator centre. The lab is a hub for discovery and innovation inspired by a half-century of ingenuity in answering some of nature's most challenging questions. From the hunt for the smallest particles in our universe and the origin of the elements that make up our world to carrying out work that advances quantum computers or helps cure cancer, TRIUMF is pushing frontiers in research, while training the next generation of leaders in science, medicine, and industry.