Innovative Food Holdings Announces that FAUCHON has Selected IVFH’s Managed eCommerce Solutions

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (IVFH), a leading specialty food-focused eCommerce platform with comprehensive direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) and B2B omnichannel offerings, today announced that FAUCHON, an iconic French luxury gastronomy brand, has selected IVFH’s end-to-end managed solutions to launch and expand FAUCHON’s eCommerce offerings in the U.S.



For over 100 years, FAUCHON has been considered the expert in contemporary French gastronomy. Driven by the creativity and passion of their in-house chefs, FAUCHON offers innovative creations with gourmet flavors, inspired by the seasons and the French culinary heritage. FAUCHON presents its extensive knowledge and exacting standards throughout its brand extensions including patisserie and gourmet foods, fine dining and cafes, shops, five-star hospitality and catering. FAUCHON has 66 locations across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

IVFH’s end-to-end managed solutions will support the launch and expansion of FAUCHON’s U.S. eCommerce offering, which includes FAUCHON’s highly regarded luxury chocolates, teas, and biscuits. Additional items are expected to be added to the assortment and will be offered through the IVFH platform at www.igourmet.com as well as through Amazon.com and other channels on the IVFH platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with FAUCHON and support its U.S. eCommerce launch and expansion. Since 1886, FAUCHON has embodied contemporary French gourmet foods, successfully sharing its culinary excellence to millions of consumers around the world,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of IVFH. “The powerful end-to-end platform we have developed provides food brands, like FAUCHON, to reach scale faster by offering a seamless, turnkey, and managed solution. Interest in our platform is growing and our partnership strategy is an exciting opportunity. We look forward to supporting FAUCHON’s U.S. eCommerce launch and expansion, as FAUCHON focuses on growing its iconic brand to U.S. consumers.”

Sandrine Girault, COO of FAUCHON stated, “We are excited to partner with IVFH as we look to expand into the U.S. market. Consumers across the world know FAUCHON for its finest ingredients, sophisticated products, and gourmet gifts and gift boxes, and we are confident we have found a U.S. partner that will help us promote our iconic brand, values, and standards. All our grocery products are made in France. Our in-house experts in confectionery, savory delicatessen, teas, and biscuits travel all around our regions finding producers with whom to develop and manufacture FAUCHON products. IVFH’s comprehensive DTC and B2B platforms include both omnichannel offerings and leading fulfillment capabilities that will help us execute our growth initiatives. We look forward to introducing U.S. consumers to FAUCHON’s luxury French gastronomy.”

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH’s owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com .

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com .

About Fauchon Paris:

FAUCHON, Global expert in contemporary French gastronomy.

FAUCHON embodies the art of French living around the world. With over a century of contemporary French gastronomic expertise, FAUCHON presents its extensive knowledge and exacting standards throughout its brand extensions including patisserie and gourmet foods, fine dining and cafes, shops, five-star hospitality and catering.

FAUCHON has 66 points of sale worldwide: Asia, Middle East, Europe, Americas.

More information: www.fauchon.com

Forward-Looking and Second-Party Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis, international crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein. This release also contains information about FAUCHON, its products and its activities, past, present and future, all of which was supplied to the Company by FAUCHON and the Company has not verified any of such information and, accordingly, disclaims any responsibility for the truth and accuracy of such information.