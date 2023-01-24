TruChoice Opens 2023 With Annual Climb Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its fourth annual Climb conference Jan. 5-8 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. More than 100 financial professionals gathered to kick off the year with healthy doses of motivation and inspiration from speakers and their peers.

Bookending the two days of sessions were keynote speakers Dennis Moseley-Williams and Michael Crossland. Moseley-Williams opened the event by challenging attendees to think differently about the client experience they provide, while Crossland closed the event with his powerful and inspiring personal story of perseverance. In between, seven of TruChoice's top financial professionals took the stage to share the inner workings of their practices, four major insurance carriers gave product updates, a panel of actuaries gave insight into product design, TruChoice's Compliance team gave an update on the regulatory environment, and TruChoice's TruCreative team discussed branding and lead generation.

"It's always exciting to see our financial professionals face-to-face, and not just interacting with us but with each other," said TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer, Jim Maietta. "The high-impact speakers and informative sessions gave our attendees actionable information to take home to their clients, but the peer-to-peer collaboration was an equally important part of this practice management event."

TruChoice's Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Wheeler, added, "A massive amount of preparation goes into this event each year. To see that culminate in two jam-packed days of sessions with our financial professionals fully engaged throughout is very satisfying and tells us that we hit the mark. Equally satisfying was watching those financial professionals interacting with each other both professionally and personally throughout the event. Climb is all about them and meeting their needs, which is part of our Tru to You philosophy."

Other notable takeaways from Climb '23 included the introduction of TruChoice's online Internal Rate of Return calculator and the announcement of three upcoming trips for financial professionals to Paradisus Los Cabos in June 2023, and Banff, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland, in 2024.

