The Global Hydrogen Generation Market is forecast to grow by $47.84 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

Our report on the hydrogen generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fertilizers, growth in global refining capacity, and the growing metal processing industry.



The hydrogen generation market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chemical industry

• Refinery industry

• Metal processing industry

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the reduction in fuel cell prices as one of the prime reasons driving the hydrogen generation market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of carbon capture technologies and government incentives for FCVs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hydrogen generation market covers the following areas:

• Hydrogen generation market sizing

• Hydrogen generation market forecast

• Hydrogen generation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrogen generation market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Claind Srl, Cummins Inc., FuelCell Energy Inc, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hiringa Energy Ltd., Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc., ITM Power plc, Iwatani Corp., Linde Plc, Mahler AGS GmbH, McPhy Energy SA, Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Nel ASA, Parker Hannifin Corp., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Also, the hydrogen generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

