The Global Paints and Coatings Market Market is forecast to grow by $28.41 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period

Our report on the paints and coatings market market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry, the availability of coatings designed for fuel-efficient automotive, and the growing marine industry.



The paints and coatings market market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Others



By Application

• Industrial

• Architectural



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings market market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of solar reflective coatings and increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the paints and coatings market market covers the following areas:

• Paints and coatings market market sizing

• Paints and coatings market market forecast

• Paints and coatings market market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paints and coatings market market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Also, the paints and coatings market market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

