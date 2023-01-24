Glass Bottles and Jars Decoration Market Size Worth USD 28,900.28 million by 2030 at 3.78% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass Bottles and Jars Decoration Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Glass Bottles and Jars Decoration Market Information By Type, Application, Process, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 28,900.28 million by 2030, an 3.78% CAGR

Market Synopsis

Transparent or translucent glass bottles and jars are manufactured using silica or sand, soda ash, and limestone. They are employed in the bottling or packaging of numerous items. The ornamentation of glass bottles and jars contributes to their superior finishing and ensures their visual appeal. The originality, superiority, and exclusivity of the product are also emphasized by the design of glass bottles and jars. It contributes to extending shelf life and reducing product contamination. In addition, customers increasingly favor locally produced craft beer from small and major breweries. As customers explore healthier and more sustainable ways to feed themselves and their households with freshly grown and selected food, home preservation is becoming a more common and popular hobby for people of all ages.

One of the best and most popular efforts to conserve food and stop bacterial growth is through home canning. To meet the special needs of a few things, glass jars are also available in hues apart from transparent that block sunlight. Due to this tendency, glass packaging producers have had to modify their output and, in some circumstances, even shift their focus to industries with greater development potential, such as food and beverage. Because it is chemically inert, non-porous, and impermeable, glass is preferred above alternative packaging materials, like plastic, by high-end food and beverage manufacturers. As with candle glass jars and light sparkling bottles, glass jars and bottles can be personalized, printed, colored, and utilized as a decorative item in home décor. Over the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to increase demand for glass bottles and jars as decorations.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 28,900.28 million CAGR 3.78% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Process, Application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing preference for sustainable packaging increasing customized packaging and storage solutions

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious contenders in the glass bottles and jars decoration market are:

Ardagh Group S. A (Europe),

Décor Glass Specialties, Inc. (North Carolina),

Decotech, Inc. (the U.S.),

Jiangsu Rongtai Glass Products Co., Ltd. (China),

Allied Glass (England),

PGP Glass Private Ltd. (India),

Ramon Clemente Glass(Spain),

Pragati Glass (India),

ESTAL(Spain),

O. Berk (US).

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Consumers are increasingly concerned with how their consumption affects the environment. Sustainable packaging is made from basic materials that are fully recyclable, reused, and produce less environmental damage during the manufacturing process. Additionally, using a cullet (used glass) as a raw material in the manufacture of glass promotes energy conservation because a cullet melts at a comparatively low temperature, making the entire glass-making process environmentally benign and contributing to a reduction in landfills. Thus, the market for decorative glass cans and bottles is anticipated to develop as people's preferences for eco-friendly packaging increase. Additionally, glass provides the box with a chic and sanitary appearance. The need for container glass in the personal care, beauty, and fragrance industries are being driven by this aspect.

Urbanization and rising disposable money have influenced customers' preferences for aesthetics. Glass containers, such as candle glass jars and glittering light bottles, can be personalized and printed and utilized as ornamental items in home décor. Additionally, it is employed in consumer applications as tableware. Over the forecast period, all of these factors are anticipated to increase demand for container glass.

Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is being hampered by intense competition from replacement packagings like plastic and metal. The market under study is in danger from incremental improvements in plastic packaging options. The adoption of plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as alternatives to glass bottle shapes is mostly to blame. Due to its fragility, glass is challenging to carry. Although products packed or enclosed in glass bottles and jars still run the risk of breaking while being handled and transported, exterior packaging such as cardboard, air cushions, and expanded foam can help reduce this risk.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has harmed carrying companies and will continue to pose risks. In most locations and among customers, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic unpredictability had a favorable effect on the glass bottles and jar decoration market. Governments worldwide have implemented various measures, including travel restrictions, closures of specific enterprises, prohibitions on group gatherings and activities, shelter-in-place orders, curfews, and advice to adopt social seclusion. These limitations have caused activity to weaken and manufacturing plants to close temporarily.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes spirits, food, and non-alcoholic beverages. By type, the market includes etched glass, colored/coated glass, and laminated glass. By process, the market includes lacquering, screen printing, and frosting.

Regional Insights

Because the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors favor glass packaging due to the inert nature of glass bottles, the Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow significantly faster than other countries. The major countries that significantly impact the Asia Pacific glass packaging market expansion include India, Japan, China, and Australia, among others. One of the biggest markets for pharmaceuticals worldwide is China. China still spends relatively little on healthcare when compared to many industrialized nations. The nation's ability to produce medicines domestically and conduct domestic drug research and development are continuously improving, enabling the government to offer more Chinese citizens access to cheap health care.

Due to several factors, including a growing food processing industry, rising alcohol consumption, an increase in policy measures, and support for the growth of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the region, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market and adjusted to account for a positive revenue share. The key drivers of the expansion of the regional market are the nations of India, China, and Japan. The main element driving the container glass market in the United States is the high rate of beer consumption. After China, the United States is the second-largest consumer in the world.

