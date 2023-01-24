The Global Gym Management Software Market is forecast to grow by $149.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gym Management Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048521/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gym management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for gym management software, benefits associated with the use of gym management software, and growing mergers and acquisitions in gym management software market.



The gym management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Application

• Gyms

• Health clubs

• Sports clubs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the number of fitness centers and health clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the gym management software market growth during the next few years. Also, the need for membership management and better integration of gym management software solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gym management software market covers the following areas:

• Gym management software market sizing

• Gym management software market forecast

• Gym management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gym management software market vendors that include ABC Fitness Solutions, ClubReady LLC, Clubworx Pty Ltd., EZ Facility Inc., Fisikal Ltd., Glofox, Gym Assistant, Gymdesk, IGYMSOFT, Jivine, MINDBODY Inc., Omnify Inc., Perfect Gym Solutions SA, RhinoFit, The Loop Enterprises LLC, Treshna Enterprses Ltd., Virtuagym, WellnessLiving Systems Inc., Wellyx, Xplor Technologies, and Zen Planner LLC. Also, the gym management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048521/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________