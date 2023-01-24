Railway Coupler Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.63 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.76%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A coupler is an apparatus for joining two items, typically mechanical parts or systems. Couplings in the railway system link various types of trains, such as passengers, freight, or both. There are two distinct varieties of these couplers on the market: automatic and semi-permanent. They're linked together manually with hooks and links. The coupling device squeezes the buffers at both ends of the vehicles, connecting them. Freight transportation by railway is predicted to expand, propelling the demand for railway couplers , as more and more businesses rely on importing raw materials for making final products in places where raw resources are inadequately available.





Virtual Coupling Drives the Global Market

Virtually linked trains are strengthening the railroad coupler market. Trains can run closer without colliding. Virtual coupling uses a rendezvous manoeuvre while moving to enhance rail network use. Virtual coupling can save time and money for rail freight services. Unlike freight trains, virtually linked trains only take up one slot. Even though virtual coupling is still under development, several governments are investing in railway projects to improve local and worldwide connectivity and logistics.

New Railway Projects Offer Huge Opportunities

India has approved several railway projects, including new lines and line doubling. China is also investing heavily in Asian-European railway networks. Other nations are designing, developing, and building new railways. Thus, new railway projects will boost market growth. Railway development requires large investments, straining the economy. Railway coupler demand slows industry growth due to project delays.





Report Scope

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global railway coupler market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Demand for railway couplers will be fueled by the massive government spending and investment in these countries' rail freight networks for construction, maintenance, and expansion. The expansion of high-speed rail networks in the United States is another factor that promises to boost the railway couplers industry in North America. Private rail business Brightline Trains launched its first US high-speed rail lines in Florida. In addition, the United States proposes constructing a 27,000 km national high-speed rail infrastructure across four distinct phases.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The railway system in India is undergoing expansion. In a country with a population of 1.3 billion, the Indian railway system is responsible for transporting 23 million people and 3 million metric tonnes (MT) of goods every day from 7,349 stations and a total route length of 115,000 kilometers, as reported by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. As a result, the expanding rail network is projected to boost development in the worldwide railway couplers market. The government of India has also given the green light to several railway projects, including the construction of new lines and the doubling of existing ones.

The French government, for instance, approved USD 15.6 billion to build five new high-speed rail TGV lines. Over the past five years, funding for high-speed rail has increased by 40%. That's why the growing popularity of high-speed trains is good news for the European market for railway couplers.

As a result of delays in the implementation of railway projects, the demand for railway couplers is expected to increase steadily in the Middle East and Africa over the forecast period. For instance, opening the GCC railway network connecting the UAE and Saudi Arabia represents an investment of about USD 200 billion. Also, Saudi Arabia is about to launch its high-speed rail line, which will boost the demand for railway couplers.





Key Highlights

The global railway coupler market size is projected to reach USD 5638 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 5638 million by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type , the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into semi-permanent and automatic. The semi-permanent segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into semi-permanent and automatic. The semi-permanent segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on application , the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into regular passenger trains, high-speed trains, freight trains, and others. The freight train segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into regular passenger trains, high-speed trains, freight trains, and others. The freight train segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on sales distribution , the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into direct channels and distribution channels. The distribution channel segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global railway coupler market is bifurcated into direct channels and distribution channels. The distribution channel segment is the highest contributor to the market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global railway coupler market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global railway coupler market’s major key players are

Dellner Couplers AB

Escorts Limited

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

The ESCO Group, A.D

Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd.

Wabtec Corporation

Titagarh Wagons Limited.





Global Railway Coupler Market: Segmentation

By Type

Semi-permanent

Automatic

By Application

Regular Passenger Train

High-Speed Train

Freight Train

Others

By Sales Distribution

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In November 2021 , Escorts Limited and Kubota Corporation reaffirmed their commitment to their long-standing collaboration. Kubota's investment in Escorts Limited has grown.

, Escorts Limited and Kubota Corporation reaffirmed their commitment to their long-standing collaboration. Kubota's investment in Escorts Limited has grown. In November 2022, with the purchase of Super Metal, Wabtec expanded its portfolio of railway maintenance services.





News Media

Growing Railway Freight and Population Density is Likely to Influence Market Growth During the Forecasted Period.





