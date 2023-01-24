The Global Towing Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $2120.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Towing Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015529/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the towing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing motorization in emerging countries, progressing requirement of commercial vehicles for road mode of freight transport, and the increasing demand for commercial vehicles due to globalization.



The towing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Boom

• Hook and chain

• Wheel lift

• Integrated

• Flatbed



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the consolidation in the industry and distribution channels as one of the prime reasons driving the towing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of online capabilities and outsourcing of design and manufacturing of vehicle parts and systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the towing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Towing equipment market sizing

• Towing equipment market forecast

• Towing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading towing equipment market vendors that include Andersen Manufacturing Inc., B&W Trailer Hitches, Bosal Nederland BV, Brink Group BV, Butler Products, Camco Manufacturing Inc., CURT Manufacturing LLC, Dethmers Manufacturing Co., Fastway Trailer Products, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp., Horizon Global Corp., John Bean Technologies Corp., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Maxx Group LLC, Mumby Manufacturing Ltd., Pulliam Enterprises Inc., Rigid Hitch Inc., Technosys Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Winston Products LLC, and Youngs Welding Inc. Also, the towing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

