The Global Gems and Jewelry Market is forecast to grow by $137.48 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period

Our report on the gems and jewelry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in terms of design and manufacturing technology, growing demand for wedding jewelry, and an increase in international tourist expenditure.



The gems and jewelry market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Gold

• Platinum

• Silver

• Diamond

• Gemstones



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies enhanced vendor engagement through social media and other entertainment channels as one of the prime reasons driving the gems and jewelry market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of ar in the gems and jewelry market and the growing demand for cross-cultural jewelry designs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the gems and jewelry market covers the following areas:

• Gems and jewelry market sizing

• Gems and jewelry market forecast

• Gems and jewelry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gems and jewelry market vendors that include Aurum designer jewellers, CHANEL Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Emperor Watch and Jewelry Ltd, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Pandora AS, PC Jeweller Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., Riddles Group Inc., Signet Jewelers Ltd., Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Also, the gems and jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

