The Global Railway AC Units Market is forecast to grow by $3116.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway AC Units Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973801/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the railway AC units market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in urban mobility solutions, the growing need for environmental and sustainable transport modes driving green railways, and efficient and clean ac solutions for railways.



The railway AC units market is segmented as below:

By Type

• AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units

• DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units



By Application

• Rapid transit vehicles

• Locomotives

• Railroad cars



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the implementation of high-speed railway lines as one of the prime reasons driving the railway AC units market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of smart grids to power trains and the rise in the use of automation and IoT in railways will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the railway ac units market covers the following areas:

• Railway AC units market sizing

• Railway AC units market forecast

• Railway AC units market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway AC units market vendors that include Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd, Liebherr International AG, Northwest Rail Electric Inc., SONGZ AUTOMOBILE AIR CONDITIONING Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Westinghouse Air Brake, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Also, the railway AC units market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________