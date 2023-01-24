Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET 

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET



Maxim Group LLC presents the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. Participating companies focus on technology addressing rising health care costs, and scarcity of workers and resources. Learn about companies that are using technology and AI in the effort to improve healthcare outcomes and shift to value-based care. We also highlight companies that seek to provide low-cost, remote solutions and timely monitoring of patient risk factors.

Panel Topics

8:30 a.m. ET – iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

9:00 a.m. ET – Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

9:30 a.m. ET – Reliq Health Care (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

10:00 a.m. ET – OnTrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

10:30 a.m. ET – Cloud DX (OTCMKTS:CDXFF)

11:00 a.m. ET – HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS)

11:30 a.m. ET – WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WHTCF)

12:00 p.m. ET – Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

12:30 p.m. ET – Technology for Physicians Panel Discussion

1:15 p.m. ET – Remote Heart Monitoring Panel Discussion

2:00 p.m. ET – Digital Delivery of HC Products & Research Management Panel Discussion

2:45 p.m. ET – Improve Patient Outcomes & Experiences Panel Discussion

3:30 p.m. ET – Cryo-Cell International (NYSE:CCEL)

4:00 p.m. ET – Respiri (ASX:RSH)

4:30 p.m. ET – Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

