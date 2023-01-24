Bow Valley College Kitchen & Bath Design student wins top prize in prominent industry competition

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is proud to announce one of its recent graduates has been awarded first place in a prestigious design industry competition. Beatriz Hernandez’s recommendations for a kitchen remodel stood out amongst dozens of applicants in Canada and the United States, securing the top prize in the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) Student Design Competition.

“I couldn’t believe it. It is an honour to be recognized for something I'm passionate about and that I put a lot of passion into,” says Beatriz Hernandez. “I wanted to provide the clients with a beautiful and functional renovation that will work for them now and in the future. I put together a construction plan and design statement that offers a combination of meeting personal tastes and needs and timeless finishes that will add to the value of their home.”

Beatriz graduated from Bow Valley College in December 2022 with a Kitchen and Bath Design Post-Diploma Certificate. An international student from the Dominican Republic, she chose the program to supplement her degree in architecture, expanding her expertise in residential interior design. She gained practical experience with Krista Hermanson Design in Calgary, where she is now working full-time as a designer assistant.

“Beatriz’s award-winning achievement is an inspiration for all aspiring students in our program,” says Alison Anderson, dean of Business, Technology and the Centre for Entertainment Arts, Bow Valley College. “This post-diploma certificate is a great fit for people like Beatriz, looking for additional specialized credentials and an opportunity for experiential learning. We are thrilled to see her take top honours in this competition and look forward to her journey as an emerging professional in the design industry.”

The NKBA Prairie Provinces Chapter will honour Beatriz at a lecture at Bow Valley College on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Her award includes a $5,000 scholarship and an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas for the annual Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the largest trade show of its kind in the world.

Here is an excerpt from Beatriz Hernandez’s winning design statement:

“It’s about making the kitchen permeable and allowing the stunning views of the beach to penetrate the house; this indicates lots of natural light and big connectivity with the exterior. The renovation will adapt to the proportion of the house and the use of local materials, natural elements, and peaceful colours that will give a sensation far from chaos.” – Beatriz Hernandez

Bow Valley College is a founding school in NKBA’s Affiliated Schools Program. For more information about the Kitchen and Bath Design Post-Diploma Certificate, please visit bowvalleycollege.ca.

For details about the upcoming NKBA Bow Valley College lecture, interviews with Beatriz, and additional renderings of her winning design, please see contact information below.

-30-

