Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination, Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting for Extension

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Creek Investment Corp. (“Jack Creek”) (Nasdaq: JCIC), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced that earlier today Jack Creek held an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the “EGM”), at which its shareholders approved Jack Creek’s business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (“Bridger Aerospace”). Jack Creek expects to close the Business Combination promptly.



As a result of shareholder approval of the Business Combination, Jack Creek also announced its decision to cancel Jack Creek’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in lieu of an annual general meeting, at which shareholders were expected to vote on a proposal to extend the date by which Jack Creek had to consummate a business combination, previously scheduled to be held on January 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Jack Creek also announced its corresponding decision to withdraw from consideration by shareholders the proposals set forth in Jack Creek’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 17, 2023.

About Jack Creek

Jack Creek is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. More information about Jack Creek is available at https://www.jackcreekinvestmentcorp.com/ir-resources/investor-faqs.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace is one of the nation’s largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com .

