The Global Wire Bonder Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $219.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period

Our report on the wire bonder equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising electronics production across the world, rising electronic content in automobiles, and an increase in the number of OSAT vendors.



The wire bonder equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ball bonders

• Stud-bump bonders

• Wedge bonders



By End-user

• OSAT

• IDM



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in wire bonding as one of the prime reasons driving the wire bonder equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of wire bonder equipment compliant with industry 4.0 and the increasing popularity of flip-chip bonding technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wire bonder equipment market covers the following areas:

• Wire bonder equipment market sizing

• Wire bonder equipment market forecast

• Wire bonder equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wire bonder equipment market vendors that include Accelonix Ltd., ASM Pacific Technology Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, Bergen Group, Cirexx International, Corintech Ltd., DIAS Automation HK Ltd., F&K DELVOTEC Bondtechnik GmbH, F&S BONDTEC Semiconductor GmbH, Hesse GmbH, HYBOND Inc., Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd., Palomar Technologies Inc., Powertech Technology Inc., Toray Industries Inc., TPT Wirebonder GmbH and Co. KG, Ultrasonic Engineering Co. Ltd, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the wire bonder equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

