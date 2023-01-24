The Global 3D Scanner Market is forecast to grow by $3,923.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Scanner Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912739/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the 3D scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of portable handheld scanners, the increase in the use of 3D scanning in entertainment, and government support for 3D scanning technology.



The 3D scanner market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Laser triangulation

• Structured light



By End-user

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Architecture and Engineering

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others



By Product Type

• Short-range

• Medium-range

• Long-range



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the AI-based handheld 3D scanner as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D scanner market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased capability of 3D scanners to work in extreme weather conditions and the introduction of blue laser technology in 3D scanners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the 3D scanner market covers the following areas:

• 3D scanner market sizing

• 3D scanner market forecast

• 3D scanner market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D scanner market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., Artec Europe Sarl, Atlas Copco AB, Capture 3D Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies Inc., Fuel3D Technologies Ltd., Hexagon AB, Kreon Technologies, Metrologic Group SAS, NextEngine Inc., Nikon Corp., Quality Vision lnternational lnc, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., SMARTTECH 3D, TOPCON Corp., Trimble Inc., and Zoller and Frohlich GmbH. Also, the 3D scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

