The Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market is forecast to grow by $295.55 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period

Our report on the capillary electrophoresis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R&D expenditure, greater use of NGS, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions.



The capillary electrophoresis market is segmented as below:

By Technique

• Capillary zone electrophoresis

• Capillary gel electrophoresis

• Capillary electrochromatography



By End-user

• Academic institutes and CROs

• Pharma and biotech companies

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in proteomic research activities as one of the prime reasons driving the capillary electrophoresis market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of hyphenated technology and the increase in outsourcing activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the capillary electrophoresis market covers the following areas:

• Capillary electrophoresis market sizing

• Capillary electrophoresis market forecast

• Capillary electrophoresis market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading capillary electrophoresis market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BiOptic Jiangsu BIO TECH. Inc., Cleaver Scientific Ltd., Danaher Corp., Helena Laboratories Corp., LABGENE Scientific SA, Lumex Instruments, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Prince Technologies B.V., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Sartorius AG, SEBIA SA, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Sysmex Nederland B.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WynSep. Also, the capillary electrophoresis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

