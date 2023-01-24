Regarding the change of the Manager of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos”

English Lithuanian

Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” (hereinafter – Investment Company) hereby informs of the change of the Manager of the Investment Company.

Tomas Milašauskas, who has been the Manager of the Investment Company until now, will be replaced by Grėtė Bukauskaitė, appointed by the decision of the board of UAB “Lords LB Asset Management” (hereinafter – Management Company), who holds the position of Wind Projects Investment Manager. Tomas Milašauskas’ last day in the office is 27 January 2023.

Grėtė Bukauskaitė will take up the position of the Manager of the Investment Company after 30 days from the notification to the Bank of Lithuania. Until then, the CEO of the Management Company Vilma Tvaronavičienė will be the acting Manager of the Investment Company.

Contact person for further information:

Vilma Tvaronavičienė

CEO of the Management Company