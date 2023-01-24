The Global Processed Potatoes Market is forecast to grow by $41.71 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Processed Potatoes Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793516/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the processed potatoes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing, growth of organized retailing, and increasing prominence of private-label brands.



The processed potatoes market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Potato chips

• Potato flakes

• Potato starch

• Frozen french fries

• Others



By End-user

• Foodservice sector

• Retail sector

• Industrial sector



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the processed potatoes market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of organic processed potatoes and technological innovations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the processed potatoes market covers the following areas:

• Processed potatoes market sizing

• Processed potatoes market forecast

• Processed potatoes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading processed potatoes market vendors that include Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Farm Frites International B.V., Groupe Limagrain Holding, Idahoan Foods LLC, J.R. Short Milling Co., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LENG DOR S.A.U., McCain Foods Ltd., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Pfeifer and Langen GmbH and Co. KG, SZVG eG, The Kraft Heinz Co., and The Little Potato Co. Also, the processed potatoes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

