24 January 2023
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
Disclosure of New Directorship
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 24 January 2023, Busola Sodeinde, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of TR Property Investment Trust plc.
END
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31