24 January 2023

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc



Disclosure of New Directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 24 January 2023, Busola Sodeinde, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of TR Property Investment Trust plc.

