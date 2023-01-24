Disclosure of New Directorship

24 January 2023

Disclosure of New Directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that, with effect from 24 January 2023, Busola Sodeinde, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of TR Property Investment Trust plc.

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

