The Global Data Center Rack Market is forecast to grow by $1628.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period

Our report on the data center rack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in data centers, the growth of big data analytics, and emerging containerized and micro-mobile data centers.



The data center rack market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Server rack

• Network rack



By Product

• Medium

• Large

• Small



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing need for edge computing as one of the prime reasons driving the data center rack market growth during the next few years. Also, the implementation of SDDCs and consolidation of data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the data center rack market covers the following areas:

• Data center rack market sizing

• Data center rack market forecast

• Data center rack market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center rack market vendors that include Belden Inc., Black Box Corp., Chatsworth Products Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CONTEG spol sro, Databricks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, nVent Electric Plc, Oracle Corp., Panduit Corp., RackSolutions Inc., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the data center rack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

