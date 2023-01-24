English French

JCDecaux becomes official partner of the “UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund” (Joint SDG Fund), underlining its role as a sustainable media

Paris, 24 January 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it has signed a global strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the “UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund” (Joint SDG Fund), a Fund devised to stimulate the development of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) worldwide.

With a daily audience of more than 850 million people globally and in line with its mission of sustainably improving the quality of life of the greatest number of people, JCDecaux practices and promotes responsible outdoor advertising and has supported Major Causes since the company’s foundation with campaigns on its street furniture and advertising media to local and international associations and NGOs that promote SDGs.

Promoting responsible outdoor advertising is one of the six commitments made in the 2030 ESG Strategy Roadmap unveiled by JCDecaux in May 2022. Of particular note is the commitment by the Group’s subsidiaries to apply the Code of Conduct for Out-of-Home display and to support one or more of the UN’s SDGs.

These 17 goals, defined in 2015 and adopted by all of the UN member states, represent a global call to action to eradicate poverty, ensure the prosperity of everyone while at the same time protecting the planet. Universal, inclusive and interconnected, it calls for action to achieve the goals ahead of 2030 based on five major principles (the 5 Ps): People, the Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnerships. Since 2015, and backed by the United Nations, many governments have already adopted measures to support these SDGs, leading to the decline of the proportion of the world’s population living in extreme poverty as well as mortality rates linked to non-contagious diseases. The next eight years will be key in making all of the SDGs a reality and in building a better future for everyone. Reaching these goals will require global cooperation, promoted by the United Nations. JCDecaux, via its partnership with the Joint SDG Fund, is committed to making outdoor advertising a key driver in promoting SDGs.

Having signed the United Nations’ Global Compact in November 2015, JCDecaux is extending its commitment with this new agreement, to support Human rights and commits to a concrete policy of supporting Major Causes throughout the world.

Lisa Kurbiel, Head of the United Nations Joint SDG Fund Secretariat, declared: “We are honored to bring the strengths of the UN Joint SDG Fund together with JCDecaux to mobilise a global movement that embeds sustainability at the heart of advertising. The media is a key stakeholder in accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals, playing a major role in advancing societal goals to combat climate change, promote gender equality and reduce inequalities. This great partnership allows us to become changemakers”.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted with this robust and ambitious partnership agreed with the “UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund” (Joint SDG Fund), which will benefit a broad range of causes throughout the world in the fields of health, research, gender equality, protection of the vulnerable and the fight against climate change. As a sustainable media, present in more than 80 countries with around 1 million advertising panels worldwide, JCDecaux has supported major causes for a number of years globally and currently contributes to the promotion of 14 of the 17 SDGs. Thanks to our strategy, our way of operating and our range of solutions, we contribute to improving the quality of life in urban centres making them more human and more inclusive. This partnership with the UN Joint SDG Fund allows us to strengthen the visibility of Sustainable Development Goals through local advertising in association with NGOs, who work to reduce poverty, protect the environment, and promote peace and justice.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2021 revenue: €2,745m (a) – 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m (a)

– 9-month 2022 revenue: €2,283m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

