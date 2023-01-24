The Global Connected Car Market is forecast to grow by $172767.39 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594224/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the connected car market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market, applications of blockchain technology in connected cars, and government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls.



The connected car market is segmented as below:

By Connectivity

• Embedded solutions

• Integrated solutions

• Tethered solutions



By End-user

• OEM

• Aftermarket



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of vehicles launches featuring connected technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the connected car market growth during the next few years. Also, safety, mobility, and environmental benefits offered by connected cars and big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the connected car market covers the following areas:

• Connected car market sizing

• Connected car market forecast

• Connected car market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes several leading connected car market vendors that include Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc. Also, the connected car market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

