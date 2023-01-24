Half year assessment at end of december 2022 liquidity contract with Oddo

English French

Press release – Tuesday 24 January 2022 – 5:45 p.m.

Half-year assessment liquidity

contract with Oddo

Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and Oddo, on december 31, 2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

10,363 ARGAN Shares

433,994.35 €

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on June 30, 2022, on the liquidity account were:

11,650 Shares ARGAN

286,025.48 €

Over the period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022, were executed:

4,847 purchase transactions

5,207 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

92,731 shares and 7,741,336 euros for purchase

94,018 shares and 7,889,305 euros for sale

About Argan

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.

As at 31 December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €162 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.





Francis Albertinelli – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Stéphane Saatdjian – Investor Relations

Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46

E-mail: contact@argan.fr

www.argan.fr



Aude Vayre – Media relations

Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65

E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com

Attachment