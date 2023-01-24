Half year assessment at end of december 2022 liquidity contract with Oddo

Press release – Tuesday 24 January 2022 – 5:45 p.m.
Half-year assessment liquidity
contract with Oddo
Under the liquidity contract between ARGAN and Oddo, on december 31, 2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
- 10,363 ARGAN Shares
- 433,994.35 €
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on June 30, 2022, on the liquidity account were:
- 11,650 Shares ARGAN
- 286,025.48 €
Over the period from 07/01/2022 to 12/31/2022, were executed:
- 4,847 purchase transactions
- 5,207 sales transactions
Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 92,731 shares and 7,741,336 euros for purchase
- 94,018 shares and 7,889,305 euros for sale
About Argan
ARGAN is the only French real estate company specialising in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT.
As at 31 December 2022, ARGAN’s portfolio amounted to 3.5 million sq.m, comprising approximately 100 warehouses located exclusively in France, valued at €4 billion and generating an annualised rental income of €162 million. ARGAN is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the CAC All-Share and IEIF SIIC France indices. The company opted for the listed real estate investment companies (SIICs) tax regime on 01 July 2007.
|
Francis Albertinelli – Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
Stéphane Saatdjian – Investor Relations
Tel: +33 1 47 47 05 46
E-mail: contact@argan.fr
www.argan.fr
|
Aude Vayre – Media relations
Tel: +33 6 14 64 15 65
E-mail: argan@citigatedewerogerson.com
