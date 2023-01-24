The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market is forecast to grow by $19922.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 23.12% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594190/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the building integrated photovoltaics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand to reduce energy costs, growing requirement for energy certifications, and increasing solar energy consumption and installation.



The building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial



By Panel Type

• Crystalline panel

• Thin-film panel



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing number of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the building integrated photovoltaics market growth during the next few years. Also, a reduction in solar PV cost and increasing renewable energy investments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the building integrated photovoltaics market covers the following areas:

• Building integrated photovoltaics market sizing

• Building integrated photovoltaics market forecast

• Building integrated photovoltaics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading building integrated photovoltaics market vendors that include altPOWER Inc., BELECTRIC Solar and Battery GmbH, Canadian Solar Inc., ertex solartechnik GmbH, First Solar Inc., Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd., Hanergy Thin Film Power EME BV, Harsha Abakus Solar Pvt. Ltd., Heliatek GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Meyer Burger Technology AG, PowerFilm Solar Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Schuco International KG, Sharp Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., United Solar Ovonic Inc., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., and Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. Also, the building integrated photovoltaics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________