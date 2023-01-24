Troup County, Georgia Pursues Digital Transformation

Troup County, Georgia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Troup County, Georgia where local officials have sought greater efficiency in county operations and constituent services. The county government recently partnered with GovPilot, a New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

Officials from Troup County have worked with GovPilot to implement GovPilot’s Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes, overgrowth, and other general code violations directly via a digital form on the county website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant county department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

Troy Anderson, Troup County’s Recreation Director said, “I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Troup County by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly. Digital government services are essential to cost effective public safety and services, and we aim to be responsive to our county’s residents.”

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, “We are excited to work with Troup County on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Troup County.”

