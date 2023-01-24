The Global Container Fleet Market is forecast to grow by 24.91 mn teu during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Container Fleet Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539071/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the container fleet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing intermodal freight transportation, demand from refrigerated sea transportation, and consolidation and alliance formation for cost savings.



The container fleet market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Dry containers

• Reefer containers

• Tank containers



By End-user

• Metals and minerals

• Automotive

• Oil and gas

• Other



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the strategic moves by vendors for profit-making as one of the prime reasons driving the container fleet market growth during the next few years. Also, up to 50% cost reduction using high-capacity vessels and increasing use of fleet management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the container fleet market covers the following areas:

• Container fleet market sizing

• Container fleet market forecast

• Container fleet market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading container fleet market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Arkas Container Transport SA, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CSI Group LLC, Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Pacific International Lines Pte. Ltd., Unifeeder AS, Wan Hai Lines Ltd., Westfal-Larsen Shipping AS, X-Press Feeders Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Also, the container fleet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

