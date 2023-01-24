The Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Market is forecast to grow by $151.11 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.52% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068940/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flexible pipes market for oil and gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity, increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities, and increasing demand for engineering-grade flexible materials.



The flexible pipes market for oil and gas is segmented as below:

By Application

• Offshore

• Onshore



By Type

• HDPE

• PA

• PVDF

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• APAC

• Europe



This study identifies the increased use of carbon composite to increase strength as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible pipes market during the next few years. Also, rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater e and p activities and preference for additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the flexible pipes market for oil and gas covers the following areas:

• Flexible pipes market sizing

• Flexible pipes market forecast

• Flexible pipes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible pipes market vendors that include BRUGG GROUP AG, CGH Belgium NV, Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Continental AG, Davis Standard LLC, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., MAGMA GLOBAL Ltd., NOV Inc., NV Bekaert SA, Prysmian Spa, Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., Shandong Saigao Group Corp., Shawcor Ltd., Shell plc, Strohm B.V., TechnipFMC plc, and Wienerberger AG. Also, the flexible pipes market for oil and gas analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

