Rocket.Chat, BahFed Partner on Next-Gen Communications Platform for Governments

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BahFed—a provider of IT equipment, office supplies and support solutions for federal, state and local government customers—will now sell Rocket.Chat, a leading communications platform used by government institutions, including federal offices, departments and military branches.

Both companies agree that the partnership allows them to better serve their government customers.

"Government agencies rely on BahFed to recommend and provide the most advanced security technology available to protect their communications and workflows from ransomware and other threats," said Kristoffer Brown, Sr. Director Public Sector of Rocket.Chat. "This partnership enables government customers to access the Rocket.Chat platform to provide secure chat, file transfer, VOIP and video to advance mission outcomes."

Ken Paul, president of BahFed, agrees: "Rocket.Chat is the ideal partner for BahFed. We provide our government customers with solutions that safeguard against security threats, data breaches and cyberattacks, while also helping them streamline communication and collaboration efforts. Rocket.Chat allows agencies to achieve all of these objectives, and it's easily deployed on-premise, even in air-gapped environments."

How to Purchase

The Rocket.Chat platform is available through BahFed's GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0431Y, SEWP V contract NNG15SD09B and U.S. Air Force 2GIT BPA: 47QTCA21A000N. To inquire about licensing Rocket.Chat, contact BahFed at govsales@bahfed.com or 503-208-8410.

About Rocket.Chat

Rocket.Chat is the world's largest open-source, secure collaboration platform that is deployed in public agencies to defense and intelligence organizations up through IL7. Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, Rocket.Chat enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations, or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.

About BahFed Corp.

Formed in 2011 in Portland, Oregon, BahFed Corp. specializes in delivering next-generation technology solutions, IT products, commodities, and support services. As a small, veteran- and minority-owned business operating in a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), BahFed has built its business reputation on customer service and post-award services. BahFed holds several GSA Schedules and is a NASA SEWP V contract holder, allowing the company to serve government agencies and organizations throughout the United States.

Contact Information:

Ken Paul

press@bahfed.com



Laís Rocha

press@rocket.chat



