Boulogne-Billancourt, January 24th, 2023
RELEASE
RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 18TH TO JANUARY 19TH, 2023
Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 18th to January 19th, 2023.
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|18-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|115,000
|38.1057
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|18-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|50,000
|37.8589
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|18-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|37.6045
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|18-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|37.6126
|AQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|19-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|188,000
|36.5286
|XPAR
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|19-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|140,000
|36.5238
|DXE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|19-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|15,000
|36.5331
|TQE
|RENAULT
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|19-Jan-23
|FR0000131906
|20,000
|36.5303
|AQE
|TOTAL
|548,000
|37,0193
Detailed information
The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.
Attachment