English French

Boulogne-Billancourt, January 24th, 2023

RELEASE

RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM JANUARY 18TH TO JANUARY 19TH, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares from January 18th to January 19th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18-Jan-23 FR0000131906 115,000 38.1057 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18-Jan-23 FR0000131906 50,000 37.8589 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18-Jan-23 FR0000131906 10,000 37.6045 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 18-Jan-23 FR0000131906 10,000 37.6126 AQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19-Jan-23 FR0000131906 188,000 36.5286 XPAR RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19-Jan-23 FR0000131906 140,000 36.5238 DXE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19-Jan-23 FR0000131906 15,000 36.5331 TQE RENAULT 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 19-Jan-23 FR0000131906 20,000 36.5303 AQE TOTAL 548,000 37,0193

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

Attachment