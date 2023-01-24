The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is forecast to grow by $21.06 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047027/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cosmetic packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing e-commerce and social media marketing, innovative packaging designs, and rising cosmetic and personal care spending.



The cosmetic packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Skin care

• Hair care

• Makeup

• Nail care



By Material

• Glass

• Metal

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in mergers and acquisitions and the growing popularity of minipacks & travel-size packaging solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cosmetic packaging market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic packaging market sizing

• Cosmetic packaging market forecast

• Cosmetic packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic packaging market vendors that include A Packaging Group, AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albea Services SAS, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Cosmopak USA LLC, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Blowpack Pvt. Ltd., HCP Packaging UK Ltd., Libo Cosmetics, Quadpack Industries SA, Rieke Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., Verescence France, and Vimal Plastics. Also, the cosmetic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

