The Global External Hard Disk Market is forecast to grow by $3236.56 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

Our report on the external hard disk market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by multiple advantages of external hard disks, the growing popularity of external SSDs, and the reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory.



The external hard disk market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Personal computers

• Enterprise applications



By Type

• Network-attached storage HDD

• Portable HDD

• Desktop HDD



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of wireless external hard disks as one of the prime reasons driving the external hard disk market growth during the next few years. Also, the innovation of high-storage portable external hard disks and enhanced biometrics-based security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the external hard disk market covers the following areas:

• External hard disk market sizing

• External hard disk market forecast

• External hard disk market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading external hard disk market vendors that include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., LITE ON Technology Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Quantum Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co, SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

