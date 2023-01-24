The Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market is forecast to grow by $7333.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938132/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased need for cost-effective diagnosis.



The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home healthcare

• Sports and fitness

• Remote patient monitoring



By Device

• Vital signs monitors

• Sleep and activity monitors

• Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices

• Neuromonitoring devices

• ECG monitors



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of innovative diagnostic wearable medical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of new technology platforms in diagnostic wearables and miniaturization of diagnostic wearable medical devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market covers the following areas:

• Diagnostic wearable medical devices market sizing

• Diagnostic wearable medical devices market forecast

• Diagnostic wearable medical devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors that include Activinsights Ltd., AliveCor Inc., Alphabet Inc., BTS Bioengineering Corp., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Garmin Ltd, Intelesens Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Polar Electro Oy, ResMed Inc., Smart Solutions Technologies SL, VitalConnect Inc., Wellue Health, and World Global Network. Also, the diagnostic wearable medical devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

