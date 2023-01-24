Cough Assist Devices Market Value to Surpass US$ 480.7 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a Transparency Market Research study, the global cough assist devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2022 and 2031.



Cough assist devices are used to clear secretions in a patient’s airway while facing difficulty in coughing. The product has proven beneficial in helping patients recover from respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, and neuromuscular disease.

New product launches are helping prominent companies in gaining an edge over other players and in generating revenue. In July 2020, Hillrom launched a new cough assist device that simulates coughing to eliminate secretions in patients with cough flow.

Well-established players are signing collaborative agreements with other players to expand market presence and increase revenue shares. Leading players are likely to increase production capacities in a bid to meet consumer requirements.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rise in Demand from Hospitals: In terms of end-use, the global market is bifurcated into hospitals and home care settings. The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the next few years. Surge in number of patients suffering from different respiratory diseases admitting themselves to hospitals is likely to fuel the demand for cough assist devices and stimulate industry growth.





Cough Assist Devices Market-Key Drivers

Increase in incidence of different respiratory diseases is driving the global cough assist devices market

Rise in geriatric population around the world is triggering market growth

Growing adoption of machine learning and data analytics is propelling the market

Surge in use of telemedicine is boosting market demand

Cough Assist Devices Market-Regional Landscape

North America is expected to account for dominant market share in the coming years. Growth in respiratory disorders such as COPD among population sections residing in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to bolster market development in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience significant growth in the near future due to rise in investment in healthcare infrastructure and economic growth in India and China. Prominent players are likely to establish cough assist device production units in Asia Pacific countries due to easy availability of land and labor, which is likely to help market growth in the region.



Cough Assist Devices Market-Key Players

The global market is competitive and has several international and local companies. Entry of new players is likely to intensify the competition in the coming years.

Prominent market players are making significant investments in R&D undertakings to manufacture improved products that meet customer requirements. Rise in demand for these improved products is expected to help expand market size in the next few years.

Some of the key players active in the market are West Care Medical, Hillrom, Triumph Medical Services, and ICU Medical.

The global cough assist devices market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Cough Assist Devices

Automatic Cough Assist devices

Manual Cough Assist Devices

Cough Assist Consumables

Face Mask

Mouthpiece

Others



End-use

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



