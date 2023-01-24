The Global Law Enforcement Software Market is forecast to grow by $1160.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03938093/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the law enforcement software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need for effective communication, increasing demand for consolidated crime database, and process automation in law enforcement.



The law enforcement software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On premise

• Cloud based



By Type

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of social media for law enforcement as one of the prime reasons driving the law enforcement software market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of mobile-based law enforcement software and the integration of video analytics with law enforcement software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the law enforcement software market covers the following areas:

• Law enforcement software market sizing

• Law enforcement software market forecast

• Law enforcement software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading law enforcement software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Altia Solutions Ltd., Column Case Management, Computer Information Systems Inc., eFORCE Software, Harris Computer, Hexagon AB, International Business Machines Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lexipol, Microsoft Corp., Motorola Solutions Inc., Omnigo, RELX Plc, Resolver Inc., Saltus Technologies LLC, Subsentio LLC, Sumo Logic Inc., USA Software Inc., and Oracle Corp. Also, the law enforcement software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

