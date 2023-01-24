The Global DevOps Platform Market is forecast to grow by $25113.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DevOps Platform Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793948/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the DevOps platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced delivery time, increased need for standardized platforms, and cost reduction and superior service.



The DevOps platform market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT

• BFSI

• Telecommunication

• Retail

• Others



By Component

• Solutions

• Software



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of infrastructure as code (IAC) as one of the prime reasons driving the DevOps platform market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of container technology and improved security and compliance standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the DevOps platform market covers the following areas:

• DevOps platform market sizing

• DevOps platform market forecast

• DevOps platform market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DevOps platform market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CloudBees Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Digital.ai Software Inc., HashiCorp Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Progress Software Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., and Red Hat Inc. Also, the DevOps platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

