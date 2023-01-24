The Global Specialty Biocides Market is forecast to grow by $3,441.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Biocides Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03696583/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the specialty biocides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse, the rising need for oil and gas extraction and refining, and the significant growth of antimicrobial paints and coatings industry.



The specialty biocides market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water treatment

• Wood preservation

• Hygiene and disinfectants

• Paints and coatings

• Others



By Product

• Halogen compounds

• Nitrogen-based

• Inorganics

• Organosulfur

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of silver-based biocides as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty biocides market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising demand for specialty biocides for use in construction materials and the increasing use of specialty biocides in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the specialty biocides market covers the following areas:

• Specialty biocides market sizing

• Specialty biocides market forecast

• Specialty biocides market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading specialty biocides market vendors that include Albemarle Corp., Baker Hughes Co., BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., HIKAL Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kimberlite Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Syntec Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., Thor Group Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Vink Chemicals GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the specialty biocides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



