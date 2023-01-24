The Global GERD Market is forecast to grow by $908.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GERD Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588309/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GERD market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising geriatric population, poor lifestyle patterns, and overuse of medicines and dietary supplements.



The GERD market is segmented as below:

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Parenteral



By Type

• Antacid

• PPI

• H2 receptor antagonist drugs

• Pro-Kinetic drugs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the GERD market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing e-commerce market and increasing awareness of GERD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GERD market covers the following areas:

• GERD market sizing

• GERD market forecast

• GERD market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GERD market vendors that include Bayer AG, Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., SRS Life Sciences Pte. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Abbott Laboratories. Also, the GERD market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

