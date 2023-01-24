The Global Embedded Computer Market is forecast to grow by $19,715.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Computer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588300/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the embedded computer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for IoT devices, increasing adoption of M2M connection, and growth of IIoT.



The embedded computer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• COMs

• SBCs

• Stand-alone boards



By End-user

• Industrial automation

• Military and defense

• Medical

• Communication

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing implementation of robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the embedded computer market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on IoT and truck platooning to increase efficiency and increased investments in ai will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the embedded computer market covers the following areas:

• Embedded computer market sizing

• Embedded computer market forecast

• Embedded computer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embedded computer market vendors that include AAEON Technology Inc., Abaco Systems Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ARBOR Technology Corp., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., congatec GmbH, Curtiss Wright Corp., Digi International Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Kontron S and T AG, NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Radisys Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., TechNexion Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toradex AG. Also, the embedded computer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588300/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________