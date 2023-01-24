Air Handling Units Market will achieve USD 20.25 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the air handling units market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the air handling unit market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/air-handling-units-market/437/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global air handling units market are American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Cooke Industries, Desiccant Technologies Group, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide air handling units market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

An air handling unit (AHU) or air handler is a central air filtration system that reconditions the air to maintain indoor temperatures and air quality. It is frequently constructed with a double-walled metal frame made of galvanised steel, aluminum, and other alloys for energy efficiency. The majority of it is made up of air supply and exhaust ventilators, heating and cooling coils, air filter chambers, sound attenuators, and dampers. It is connected to a complex internal duct system that distributes conditioned air between levels and returns it to the core for additional conditioning. The growing global need for energy-efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is driving the global market for AHUs. This is explained by the widespread usage of central air conditioning and heating systems in medium to large residential, commercial, and industrial complexes as a result of global industrialization and urbanization. The industry is expanding as customers become more aware of the benefits of maintaining good indoor air quality. AHUs are capable of removing dangerous air pollutants that can cause a wide range of illnesses and respiratory problems, including lung cancer, ischemic heart disease, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/437

Scope of Air Handling Units Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players American Air Filter Co. Inc., Arbonia AG, Ariston Holding NV, Cooke Industries, Desiccant Technologies Group, Breezeair Technology, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fischbach Luft-und Ventilatorentechnik GmbH, Environmental Air Systems LLC, Euroclima AG, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lennox International Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

The packaged segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is modular, packaged, and custom. The packaged segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The compressor, expansion valve, shell, tube type condenser, cooling coil or evaporator, and other components of the air handling unit are all enclosed in a single box. The control panel is likewise located outside, and the packaged air conditioning unit looks like a box from the outside.

The non-residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is non-residential and residential. The non-residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. When other forms of treatment for depression have failed, TMS machines are routinely utilised. The most effective way to treat depression is by giving patients antidepressant-like drugs because doing so boosts treatment effectiveness while lowering the likelihood of clinically significant side effects.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is industrial, and commercial. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The commercial segment has the biggest revenue share in the market. This considerable share is primarily due to the increased need for energy efficiency among businesses. HVAC and lighting systems consume a large amount of energy in commercial buildings. As a result, it is critical that vendors deliver HVAC systems that are both energy-efficient and meet local and worldwide standards. As a result, market participants are investing more money in energy-efficient air handling equipment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the air handling units market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Because economic growth has accelerated. The region's air handling unit market will also benefit from increased investment in a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, building and construction, hospitals, data centres, and research and development labs.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's air handling units market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Because of governments' increased efforts to encourage the use of energy-efficient devices through subsidies and tax breaks. The market for air handling units in the region is expected to grow in the future years as existing customers upgrade to new energy-efficient systems.

China

China’s air handling units market size was valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.

China is an important market in the region. According to the IEA, China is experiencing one of the world's quickest rises in space cooling energy consumption, owing to rising income levels and increased demand for thermal comfort.

India

India's air handling units market size was valued at USD 0.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The Indian industry is rapidly expanding as a result of factors such as rising consumer buying power and disposable income, as well as greater investments in infrastructure development. There is also a rising emphasis on energy-efficient HVAC systems in the area.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the air handling units market is mainly driven by the excessive poor air quality.

Buy Now Full Report @

https://greyviews.com/checkout/437/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Air Handling Units Market Size By Type (Modular, Packaged, and Custom), By End-User (Non-Residential and Residential), By Application (Industrial, and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/air-handling-units-market/437

Barcode Printer Market Size By Product (Mobile, Industrial, Desktop), By Technology (Thermal Transfer, Laser, Ink-Jet, Impact, and Direct Thermal), By End-User (Shipping, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/barcode-printer-market/396

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size By Type (Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells and Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells), By Application (Utilities, Solar Panel, Smart Glass, Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells, Portable Devices and BIPV), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/perovskite-solar-cell-market/366

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size By Technology (Rayleigh Effect, Brillouin Scattering, Raman Effect, Interferometric, and Bragg Grating), By Application (Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-market/352

Wearable Payment Devices Market Size By Device Type (Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, and Payment Wristbands), By Technology (Near Field Communication, Barcodes, Contactless Point of Sale Terminals, Radio Frequency Identification, and Quick Response Codes), By Application (Fitness, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Festival & Life Events and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/wearable-payment-devices-market/346

Inventory Management Software Market Size By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and SaaS), By Application (Consumer Goods and Retail, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/inventory-management-software-market/339

Insulation Paper Market Size By Product (Mica Insulating Paper, Electrical Insulating Paper, and Hybrid Insulating Paper), By Application (Conductor Insulation, Power Cable, Barrier Insulation and Others), By End-User (Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial Goods), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/insulation-paper-market/338

Insulation Boards Market Size By Application (Wall Insulation, Roof Insulation, Floor Insulation, and Others), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polyisocyanurate, Extruded Polystyrenes, and Others), By End-User (Building And Construction, Consumer Appliances, Transport, And Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/insulation-boards-market/336

Data Centre Virtualization Market Size By Type (Optimization Services, Technical Support Services, Para Virtualization Tools, Advisory & Implementation Services, Host Machine and Others), By Organization (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises) By End-User (Manufacturing, Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/data-centre-virtualization-market/324