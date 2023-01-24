Hamilton Thorne Announces Passing of Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL) ("Hamilton Thorne" or the "Company"), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies ("ART") research, and cell biology markets, today announces the passing of Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of Hamilton Thorne.



Diarmaid passed away on January 19 at age 82, at his lab in Beverly, MA, after a heart attack. He was a well-respected inventor, entrepreneur, amateur pilot, and physicist with an endless passion for research and innovation. During the 1980’s, Diarmaid and his wife Meg Spencer embarked on their mission of bringing new technologies to the animal breeding industry and developed their first CASA system, the HTM-Analyzer, in 1986.

Thanks to Diarmaid and Meg’s passion and dedication, Hamilton Thorne has since expanded into the fertility treatment industry and have created breakthrough products supporting in vitro fertilization (IVF) professionals worldwide.

Diarmaid’s brilliant inventions have forever impacted the ART industry and we mourn his loss along with the scientific community. We at Hamilton Thorne are eternally grateful for our time with him and the innovative knowledge he shared with the world.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, IVFtech, Embryotech Laboratories, Tek-Event brands, and Microptic, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact: