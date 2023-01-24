Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size To Grow USD 27.48 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.2% | Revenue, Price, Demand, Sales Analysis and Facts

New York, United States , Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2021 to USD 27.48 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. The autoclaved aerated concrete market has grown due to the increasing construction demands that offer great energy efficiency to buildings and are cost-effective. There are advancements in new technologies to help ease people's autoclaved aerated concrete experience, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Floor Elements, Wall Panels, Blocks, Beam and Lintels, Cladding Panels, Roof Panels and Others), By End-User (Non-Residential, Residential and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.





The blocks segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is categorized into floor elements, wall panels, blocks, beam and lintels, cladding panels, roof panels and others. The blocks segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. In addition to being a primary building material for internal and external construction, aerated autoclaved concrete blocks are an economical and environmentally friendly building material due to which the block segment is in high demand.

The residential segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the autoclaved aerated concrete market is categorized into non-residential, residential and others. The residential segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demands for increasing the energy efficiency of buildings and the use of eco-friendly material like autoclaved aerated concrete drives the autoclaved aerated market growth. Solvent-based adhesives come in liquid form.





Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Rapid urbanization in the region is responsible for the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market include CSR Ltd., XELLA International GmbH, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd, Tarmac, ACICO, SOLBET, Masa Group, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., AERCON AAC, Quinn Building Products, Biltech Building Elements Limited, BIGBLOC Construction, Hil Ltd, Eastland Building Materials Co, Bauroc, H+H International, AKG Gazbeton, UtraTech Cement Ltd., Cematix, Brickwell, and Isoltech srl.





