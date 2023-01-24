Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size To Grow USD 70.99 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 23.5% | Revenue, Sales, Price, Demand Analysis

New York, United States , Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size to grow from USD 13.11 billion in 2021 to USD 70.99 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The market for data centre accelerators is expanding due to factors such as the rising deployment of data centres and cloud-based services. In addition, the market is growing due to the increasing adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and big data analytics.





A data centre accelerator is a piece of hardware and software that boosts the computer's performance by processing visual data. In addition to this, they aid in boosting the demand for AI-driven data centres, which in turn enhances the overall performance of the data centre, by raising the use of services based on artificial intelligence. The COVID 19 pandemic has increased stress on the economy as a whole across all sectors. Additionally, the emphasis has shifted to a digital economy. Customers who use accelerators can better meet demand. They are specifically made to solve customer problems while providing high performance, hardware-based acceleration, and excellent pricing. The data centre accelerator industry has grown as a result of the increased parallel computing in artificial intelligence data centres.

Additionally, the market for data centre accelerators is expanding as a result of the increased demand for AI in HPC data centres, the expansion of machine learning offerings by businesses worldwide, the rising demand for consumer-driven data and application performance enhancement, and other factors. In addition to this, the market is being driven by massive public cloud data centres due to the increasing consumer and business demand for cloud resources and data centres. In addition, the use of virtual reality and augmented reality to engage digital clients will offer the market tremendous room to develop. Multiple FPGA deployment and programming present a number of difficulties. Learning how to use the communication lines and connect the kernels on several FPGAs is the first challenge in programming a cluster of FPGAs. The second problem in building up an FPGA cluster is figuring out how to distribute, coordinate, and administer a multi-FPGA application once it has been established.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC), By Type (HPC Data Center,Cloud Data Center), By Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030





HPC data center segment is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR of 26%.

Based on type, the global data center accelerator market is segmented into HPC data center, cloud data center. The HPC data centre segment is predicted to experience the highest CAGR of 26% among these during the forecast period. The growth of this industry can be attributed to the advent of quantum computing and its use as an accelerator in HPC. Supercomputing institutes, governments, and businesses have all already studied quantum processing units, or QPUs.

Graphics processing unit segment is dominating the market with the market share of 46.1%.

On the basis of processor, the global data center accelerator market is segmented into GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC. With a market share of 46.1%, the GPU category leads the market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.3% over the projected period. The rise of this market can be attributed to the rising use of GPU in supercomputing, drug discovery, AI training and inference, medical imaging, and financial modelling. Additionally, GPUs are better able to execute a large number of the calculations required by machine learning and AI in hyper-scale networks and commercial data centres.





Deep learning training segment is dominating the market with the market share of 40.8%.

Based on application, the global data center accelerator market is segmented into deep learning training, public cloud interface, enterprise interface. With a market share of 40.8%, the deep learning training sector is the largest of these and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 20.7%. The market expansion is attributed to the rising adoption of deep learning for certain use cases. For instance, the application of deep learning for speech recognition, text classification, image recognition, and cost estimation for insurance claims.

North America emerged as the largest market for the global Data Center Accelerator market in 2021.

With a 40.1% market share over the forecast period, North America will continue to rule the industry. The availability of established technology and data centre infrastructure, together with the presence of major market players like NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm, and Intel Corporation, among others, are the main players of regional market growth.





Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Marvell, NVIDIA Corporation, Advantech Co., Ltd., KIOXIA Holdings Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Western Digital Technologies and Other Prominent Key Players from the global market.





